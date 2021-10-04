Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $340.83 or 0.00711422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $111.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.