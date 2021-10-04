Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $240,008.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.