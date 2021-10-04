Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Market Cap Hits $287.89 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $287.89 million and approximately $44.08 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 174,308,356 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

