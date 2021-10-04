Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $60.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.22, but opened at $61.82. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.