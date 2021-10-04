Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

