Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 27.2% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $193,809.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

