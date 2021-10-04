Landec Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landec in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

