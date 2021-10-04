Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the quarter. Landec accounts for 2.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 6.09% of Landec worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Landec by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

