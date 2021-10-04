Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.36. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LABP shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

