Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) vs. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Head to Head Contrast

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Landos Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Landos Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.34%. Landos Biopharma has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.98%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.85% -19.32% Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Landos Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 26.84 $7.03 million ($0.75) -13.64 Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -6.07

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

