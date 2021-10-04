Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 8547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

About Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

