Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

