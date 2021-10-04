Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,374. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 million, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

