Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 6.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.32. Approximately 6,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 651,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

