Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.47. Laureate Education shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 10,092 shares traded.

LAUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

