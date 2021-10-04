Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LB opened at C$40.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

