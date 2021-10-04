Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,426 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Electronic Arts worth $111,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $142.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

