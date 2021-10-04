Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,357 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $158,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

