Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 53,234 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,234 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Republic Services worth $94,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $120.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

