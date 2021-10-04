Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 36,972 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $115,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.23.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $192.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.