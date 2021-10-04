Legal & General Group Plc Buys 463,968 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.47% of Caesars Entertainment worth $104,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

About Caesars Entertainment

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.