Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.85% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $104,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

