Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $110,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

