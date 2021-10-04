Legal & General Group Plc Has $102.44 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,485 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of FMC worth $102,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

