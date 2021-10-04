Legal & General Group Plc Has $112.25 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Insulet worth $112,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PODD opened at $285.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

