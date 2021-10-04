Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 48,268 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $107,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

