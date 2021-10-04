Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 69,825 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of Abiomed worth $112,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $323.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.