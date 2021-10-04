Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.93% of Snap-on worth $112,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,180,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $209.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

