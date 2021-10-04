Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

