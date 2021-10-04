LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.56 Million

Brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $581.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.96 million and the highest is $615.30 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $153.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

