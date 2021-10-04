Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.08. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 5,412 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,528 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

