Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 10,233 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

