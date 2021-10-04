Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,173 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

