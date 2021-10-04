Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $369,612.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $369,612.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00005302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00341882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

