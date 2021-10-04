Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Hits $37.99 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $544,405.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.52 or 0.08598830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00282363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

