Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LMB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
