Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of Linamar stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $52.07. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Linamar has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.