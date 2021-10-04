Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.10. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

