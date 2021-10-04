Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Linear has a total market cap of $161.25 million and $20.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

