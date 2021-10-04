Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

