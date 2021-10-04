Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Livent by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,060,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 91,038 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $2,220,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

LTHM stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

