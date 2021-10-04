Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.91 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.30. The firm has a market cap of £31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

