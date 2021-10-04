LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,191.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,191.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.65 or 0.00617048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.72 or 0.00956767 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

