Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.74. 32,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average of $372.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.