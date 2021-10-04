Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

