Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.