Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Financial Contrast

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 49.57% 10.50% 6.06% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Volatility & Risk

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $91.18 million 5.46 $35.31 million $1.57 10.25 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.68 -$35.45 million $0.03 870.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats Logan Ridge Finance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

