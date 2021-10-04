Loop Capital Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $253.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Albemarle stock opened at $218.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

