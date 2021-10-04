Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Tops $62.45 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Loopring has a total market cap of $530.33 million and approximately $62.45 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.04 or 0.08634294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00283056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00115450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,882,007 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

