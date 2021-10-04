Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 9.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.89. 194,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,112,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.